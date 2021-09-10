Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge

Waterloo -

A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont.

Trudeau was in Cambridge on Aug. 29 when the alleged threats occurred.

According to a release, Waterloo regional police launched an investigation on Aug. 31 into alleged threats toward Trudeau after viewing video of the event, speaking to witnesses and receiving information from the RCMP.

