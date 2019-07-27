

CTV Kitchener





An event said to be in support of a Kitchener man charged with assault at the Hamilton Pride parade sparked a counter event in downtown Kitchener on Saturday.

Dozens gathered at Kitchener City Hall to form opposing sides.

One group says they were hosting an anti-bullying event for Chris Vanderwaide, who was charged for assault with a weapon at Hamilton Pride in June.

A member from the other group says they were there to show that bigots aren't welcome in the city.

There was sporadic yelling from both sides.

Police were in attendance and say there were no incidents reported.