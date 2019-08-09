

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle crossed the centre line and hit two oncoming vehicles.

Police say the crash happened on Wednesday just before 6 p.m.

That's when an eastbound vehicle on Perth-Oxford Road crossed over the centre line and struck the transport truck, which was heading west.

The first vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle, which in turn crashed into a guard rail.

A 44-year-old driver had to be extricated from their vehicle. They were taken to hospital with another driver, who was 52.

The transport truck driver, 33, wasn't injured.

The 44-year-old man, who is from Kitchener, was charged with careless driving.

They also received a provincial offence notice.