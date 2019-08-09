Featured
Kitchener man charged in multi-vehicle crash in Oxford County
Published Friday, August 9, 2019
A Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle crossed the centre line and hit two oncoming vehicles.
Police say the crash happened on Wednesday just before 6 p.m.
That's when an eastbound vehicle on Perth-Oxford Road crossed over the centre line and struck the transport truck, which was heading west.
The first vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle, which in turn crashed into a guard rail.
A 44-year-old driver had to be extricated from their vehicle. They were taken to hospital with another driver, who was 52.
The transport truck driver, 33, wasn't injured.
The 44-year-old man, who is from Kitchener, was charged with careless driving.
They also received a provincial offence notice.