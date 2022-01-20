BREAKING
Kitchener man charged after being struck by a pickup truck
Kitchener -
Waterloo Region police say a 52-year-old man has been charged after he was hit by a Ford pickup truck that was towing a large utility trailer Wednesday morning.
According to a media release, emergency crews were called to Lancaster Street West and Bridge Street East in Kitchener at approximately 11:40 a.m.
Officials said the man was attempting to cross Lancaster Street when he was hit, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers determined that “as a result of the investigation, the pedestrian was charged with Pedestrian – Fail to Yield at Crossover.”
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and any witnesses are being asked to come forward.
