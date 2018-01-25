

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has pleaded guilty in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo.

Edwin Antwi made his plea Thursday in Kitchener court.

He admitted to committing sexual assaults in June 2016 and May 2017. One of the attacks took place outside Conestoga Mall, and the other near the Wilfrid Laurier University campus.

In one case, court heard, Antwi followed a girl he did not know off a bus and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

Police used DNA evidence to connect Antwi to the crimes.