Kitchener looking to turn empty, city-owned parking lots into housing developments

Parking lots sitting empty in Kitchener could soon be given a new purpose.

Council unanimously voted Monday for staff to look into a proposal meant to find city-owned land that could be used for housing developments.

"Staff will be directed to identify surplus or underutilized parcels of city-owned land, including surfaces like parking lots, which could be considered for the development of housing, including affordable housing, and will present a list of options to city council by the end of Q2 of 2024," said Coun. Dave Schnider.

A similar motion was brought forward to Cambridge city council in December, but was shot down.