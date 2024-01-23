KITCHENER
    Kitchener looking to turn empty, city-owned parking lots into housing developments

    Parking lots sitting empty in Kitchener could soon be given a new purpose.

    Council unanimously voted Monday for staff to look into a proposal meant to find city-owned land that could be used for housing developments.

    "Staff will be directed to identify surplus or underutilized parcels of city-owned land, including surfaces like parking lots, which could be considered for the development of housing, including affordable housing, and will present a list of options to city council by the end of Q2 of 2024," said Coun. Dave Schnider.

    A similar motion was brought forward to Cambridge city council in December, but was shot down.

