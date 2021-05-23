KITCHENER -- Following the go-ahead from the province to allow outdoor visits at long-term care homes, one Kitchener resident was able to see her grandchildren in person for the first time in over a year.

Marilyn Scott, 71, sat outside of Chartwell-Westmount Long Term Care on Sunday morning and was joined by her special guests.

“Well I feel like the queen, goodness gracious,” she said. “Tyler, Delaney, Tyson, thank you for coming to see Grandma today.”

Scott has been doing FaceTime, phone calls, and waves through the window for 14 months before Ontario announced on Saturday the new rule.

“I was so happy to communicate that to families,” said Heather Karrow of Chartwell-Westmount. “When we got the phone calls Saturday morning, I just couldn’t wait to go and tell the residents that their families were coming.”

Multiple family visits have been booked for the long weekend at the Kitchener long-term care home.

“It’s super special,” said Delaney Scott, Marilyn’s granddaughter. “It’s definitely been a long time since we’ve been able to hang out as a family and just be together with my Grandma.”

Scott’s son Tyler, who has been her personal caregiver, says he has seen firsthand how the pandemic has impacted those living in long-term care and that the visits are a big step towards a sense of normalcy.

“This is great and we’re very excited we’ve hit this stage,” he said. “I know everybody at the home here has been through a very tough time and we’re very happy to be able to have an outdoor visit.”

On arrival, visitors have to complete a health screening and wear masks while maintaining a safe physical distance.

“Following the public health guidelines is a maximum of five people,” said Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of long-term care. “So the resident and then two essential caregivers plus two general visitors.”

Kids who are two and under won’t count towards the visitor maximum.

“I know she really likes Scrabble, so I want to play her in that soon,” said Scott’s grandson Tyson. “I just hope that we can get to do that.”