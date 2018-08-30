

CTV Kitchener





With thousands of students getting ready to call Waterloo Region their home for the next few months, a Kitchener hospital is reminding them to plan ahead for a healthy school year.

Grand River Hospital’s emergency program director says new students need to take charge of their heath, likely being away from their parents for the first time.

Officials say they should know their medical history, their family doctor’s address, and their insurance information.

The hospital says most of their frosh week visits are for accidents, but stress and mental health issues are also a concern.

"There is a change in their stress level now that some of them have moved to a new community, or moved out on their own for the first time," said Jill Schitka, the emergency program director at Grand River Hospital.

Officials are advising that anyone who needs help should contact crisis services.