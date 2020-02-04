KITCHENER -- The victim of a hit-and-run in Kitchener is believed to have been struck overnight.

Police say they believe the 40-year-old man was hit by a vehicle sometime in the overnight hours between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

His body was discovered on Monday near Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard.

Officials say they received a 911 call at around 10:55 a.m. about a man who may have been hurt. When they arrived, he was found dead.

Zein Altaf says he was on his way to the landfill when he saw the body and called 911.

"It's very scary, especially if you're living next door," he says.

The stretch of road where the man's body was found has no sidewalks or street lights.

Police had blocked off the street for much of the day while they investigated, but it reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.