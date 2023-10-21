Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to the scene in on Elmsdale Drive area around 11:35 p.m.
According to police the fire started in a vehicle, then spread to two homes.
A neighbour told CTV News he was in his garage when he noticed what was going on.
"I saw smoke and embers so I started calling 911. I ran to the fire and started banging on doors and yelling, 'Fire!' as loud as I could. I got everybody out and then the fire department showed up and well, it is what it is," Stan said.
"My neighbour here, he said he's surprised that I was the first one to see it because it was so big and we've got houses all around us. I'm surprised no one seen it."
Waterloo regional police say three homes were evacuated and no one was injured.
The Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Police say an investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
The damage is estimated at around $1 million.
Roads in the area were closed for around three hours but have since reopened.
