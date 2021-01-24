Advertisement
Kitchener family's home heavily damaged by fire
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 11:58AM EST
A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A home belonging to a Kitchener family has been heavily damaged following an overnight fire.
Emergency crews were called to the incident at Winding Meadow Court around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Regional police say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but police add that it is not being considered suspicious.
Fire officials are investigating.