KITCHENER -- A crash between a sedan and motorcycle has resulted in charges for a Kitchener driver and serious injuries for another.

First responders were called to the incident on Wellington Road 12 at the Fourth Line around 2 p.m. on Monday.

OPP say the driver of the sedan made contact with the motorcycle when they were making a left turn.

The rider, who police have identified as Patrick Burke of Hillsburgh, was taken by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The 65-year-old driver of the sedan and resident of Kitchener was uninjured and charged with careless driving.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The investigation is ongoing.