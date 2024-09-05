KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener driver charged in Brant County crash that sent five people to hospital

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    A driver from Kitchener has been charged for a serious crash in Brant County involving a transport truck.

    Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle collision on Brant Road around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

    Ontario Provincial Police said five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 46-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

    A portion of Brant Road was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News