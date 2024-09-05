Kitchener driver charged in Brant County crash that sent five people to hospital

A driver from Kitchener has been charged for a serious crash in Brant County involving a transport truck.

Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle collision on Brant Road around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police said five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

A portion of Brant Road was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation.