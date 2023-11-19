Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar

Pet owners love to post pictures of their furry friends on social media, but one canine in Kitchener, will soon be appearing in calendars sold across the country.

Ellie is a two-and-a-half year old retriever-German Shepard-border collie mix. She loves cucumbers, walks in the park, and making new friends.

“She’s very energetic,” says Hannah Sine, Ellie’s owner. “Loves people, will say hello to anybody on the sidewalk.”

She’s also photogenic.

Hannah Sine and Shane Gerhardt have taken thousands of photos of their “perfect” pup.

One of their favourites will be featured in the 2024 “Companions for Change” pet calendar.

More than 40,000 photos were submitted as part of a countrywide contest.

“It was actually my mom who sent me the link,” Sine says. “So shout out to mom.”

The lucky photo was taken about a year ago.

“She was just in a super playful mood, and luckily, I had my good camera out.”

Ellie in a photo for the Companions for Change calendar. (Submitted)

Since 2010, “Companions for Change” has raised more than $26 million for Canadian animal rescues and charities including some in Kitchener-Waterloo.

“I think it’s awesome,” Sine says. “I think it’s something that we should consider continuing doing and keeping up the initiative.”

“It’s a great cause and you can donate anything you want,” explains Gerhardt. “It can be a dollar, it can be $10, $50, or whatever you feel is right.”

The calendar features 17 animals and can be purchased at Pet Valu stores outside Quebec.

Ellie, meanwhile, is enjoying her newfound celebrity status as the star of February.

“We’ll probably just keep it at February the whole time,” joked Gerhardt. “Ellie doesn’t know what she did or how it will help so many animals, but we know.”