Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call

Kitchener -

Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.

Kitchener-Conestoga and Kitchener South-Hespeler are locked into photo-finish races between Liberal and Conservative candidates.

The Kitchener-Conestoga riding has been a hotly contested riding in the past two federal elections.

"Historically it's been pretty tight in this riding, which is pretty cool because I think its representative of the diversity, beliefs and thoughts of opinion," said Chad Bouma who lives in Elmira, within the riding.

In 2015, the Conservatives took the riding by 251 votes.

In the last federal election, the Liberals won the seat by a margin of 365 votes.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, only 174 votes are giving Liberal incumbent Tim Louis a slight lead over Conservative Carlene Hawley.

Despite no formal call yet, on Tuesday afternoon Hawley said she does not expect to win the riding.

"We are disappointed in the results, and are not expecting to gain enough with the count of the mail in ballots Thursday," she said in an email.

Hawley added she is grateful for the "tremendous support" she received from voters and volunteers and is looking forward to regaining time with her family post-election.

Mail-in ballots for the riding still need to be counted.

"The urban votes are a lot of votes and that's where most of the Liberal votes come from, so we'll see how that turns out once all the votes are counted," said Andrea Perella, a political science professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Perella said he also sees a divide in Kitchener South-Hespeler, another race still too close to call.

"Part of it is in Kitchener and part of it is in Cambridge and they don't always see eye to eye when it comes to political orientation," he said.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Liberal candidate Valerie Bradford led Conservative candidate Tyler Calver by 668 votes.

Both ridings are now waiting for the results from mail-in ballots to determine who wins.

A spokesperson from Elections Canada said verifying mail-in ballots and counting them can be a lengthy process, especially if there are thousands per riding.

The final results from Kitchener Conestoga and Kitchener South-Hespeler may not come in until later this week.