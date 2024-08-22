KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener company planning to create 50 jobs, build new facility

    Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli stands at a podium in front of a Golden Windows Ltd. truck during a funding announcement on August 22, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli stands at a podium in front of a Golden Windows Ltd. truck during a funding announcement on August 22, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Share

    A window and door manufacturer in Kitchener is planning to build a new facility and create 50 jobs.

    Golden Windows Ltd. will build a 240,000 square-foot facility on Bridge Street East with the help of $4.5 million in funding through the Southern Ontario Development Fund.

    “Golden Windows would like to express our deep appreciation for the support we have received from the province of Ontario,” President of Golden Windows Ltd. Paul Kreutner said via a news release. “In this high interest rate environment, this access to capital will allow us to take our production processes to the next level of automation, efficiency, and quality.”

    The new facility is expected to cost approximately $30 million.

    Golden Windows Ltd. opened in 1961 as a millwork plant under the name Golden Triangle Windows. The company now supplies products for builders throughout Ontario and the USA.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News