Kitchener company planning to create 50 jobs, build new facility

A window and door manufacturer in Kitchener is planning to build a new facility and create 50 jobs.

Golden Windows Ltd. will build a 240,000 square-foot facility on Bridge Street East with the help of $4.5 million in funding through the Southern Ontario Development Fund.

“Golden Windows would like to express our deep appreciation for the support we have received from the province of Ontario,” President of Golden Windows Ltd. Paul Kreutner said via a news release. “In this high interest rate environment, this access to capital will allow us to take our production processes to the next level of automation, efficiency, and quality.”

The new facility is expected to cost approximately $30 million.

Golden Windows Ltd. opened in 1961 as a millwork plant under the name Golden Triangle Windows. The company now supplies products for builders throughout Ontario and the USA.