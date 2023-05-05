Kitchener community rallies for change on Red Dress Day

Red dresses and shirts were on display Friday evening in a downtown Kitchener park as the community came together to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

May 5 marks Red Dress Day and the empty garments served as symbol of the lives that have been lost.

A final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) found that they are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other group in Canada.

A sacred fire was lit in Victoria Park, which is also called Willow River Park by the local Indigenous community, to remember those lives lost.

Speakers in attendance shared stories and called for change.

“We are all coming together to demand justice,” said Bangishimo, a local Indigenous activist. “Once again we all have to come together like this, it’s really unfortunate. My cousin Candy, is one of the many murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. She was 23 years old.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic released a statement Friday, which read in part: “The city joins the continued call for action to address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.”