KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is converting three downtown streets into open-air patios in order to encourage physically-distant socializing.

In a news release issued Friday, the city announced that it has added picnic tables, planters and string lights along Gaukel and Ontario streets so that residents can support nearby restaurants and shops while maintaining their distance.

King Street West will also be closed to through-traffic between Water and Francis streets by the end of the month so that people can sit on the street more comfortably.

These open-air patio spaces will be in place until at least September, a news release says.

"The pandemic is an opportunity to innovate and reimagine what our downtown can look like," said Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman.

These street transformations come along a number of other measures that city council has passed to help reimaging how urban spaces can be used differently.

"Pedestrians are all on a different journey; some are not ready to go inside. We want everyone to feel welcome Downtown. Businesses want their customers to feel confident they can shop, dine, and visit safely in following public health guidelines," Downtown Kitchener BIA Executive Director Linda Jutzi is quoted in the release.

According to the media release, the BIA is working with the city to hammer out a plan to bring live performances downtown again, while remaining within the region's public health guidelines.

The city recognizes that the conversion of Gaukel Street into a pedestrian-focused space had been championed by downtown residents before it was approved as part of the city's four-year strategic plan.

Waterloo Region entered Stage 3 of the province's economic recovery plan a week ago. The measures allowed businesses like gyms and movie theatres to reopen in a limited capacity, as well as welcomed diners to reenter restaurants.

There have been a total of 1,378 cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 1,207 resolved cases and 119 deaths. That leaves 52 active cases, of which 12 are in hospital.