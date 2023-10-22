Kitchener benefit concert helps Ukrainian refugees

Music filled the halls of a Kitchener church on Sunday to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Waterloo Region Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis co-hosted the benefit concert at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Benton Street.

Some of the performers included organist Dariia Lytvishko and two Ukrainian musicians who found refuge in Canada.

Lytvisko has been part of charity concerts in Europe, England, and Ontario to raise funds for humanitarian support.

“It’s important for me to support people in this terrible, horrible situation,” she said before the concert in Kitchener.

“For me it means really a lot – such support. So many people prepared this charity concert. It’s a huge thing, and I’m very grateful for that,” Lytvishko said.

Organizers say the challenges many Ukrainians are facing are immense.

"We still need people to be hosts,” said Stephanie Goertz, founding volunteer with Waterloo Region Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis.

“We still need people to open up their doors, welcome people into their home. A bedroom – a spare bedroom they have or a bedroom apartment. They can do that as hosting – offering a free space – or they can rent it out as well. But we desperately also need employers. We need people who are willing to hire Ukrainians."

All funds raised at the concert will go towards things like emergency housing, food, clothing and mental health support.