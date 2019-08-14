

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A 90s music festival has been cancelled 10 days before it was set to happen over low ticket sales.

The 90s Throwback Fest was scheduled for Aug. 24 at On The Grand, an outdoor venue at Bingemans in Kitchener.

Beyond Oz Productions, the company behind the festival and others like Ever After Music Festival, announced the cancellation on Tuesday.

"As this is our first August show date, we are learning August is a slow month for generating ticket sales," says the company's president, Gabriel Mattacchione, in a press release.

He goes on to say that the company's past shows, including Ever After, Slam Fest and Reggae Fest, were all "huge" successes.

Ticketholders can expect refunds from their point of purchase.

Back in July, Roxodus music festival, which was set to feature headliners like Aerosmith, Nickelback and Lynyrd Skynyrd, was cancelled over ill-prepared festival grounds.

The former organizer, however, didn't buy it.

Beyond Oz Productions says that it's planning new mini festivals in 2020.