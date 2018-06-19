

Canada’s first female prime minister is about to join four other notable leaders in being honoured with bronze statues at Castle Kilbride.

Kim Campbell was revealed Tuesday as the fifth former prime minister to be celebrated as part of the Prime Ministers Path.

Campbell was prime minister for seven months in 1993, between the resignation of Brian Mulroney and the election of a Liberal government led by Jean Chrétien.

The statue, which was created by Darren Byers and Fred Harrison in New Brunswick, will be unveiled June 28 at 6 p.m. with a special ceremony at Castle Kilbride.

The Prime Ministers path already includes statues of former prime ministers Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir Robert Borden, William Lyon Mackenzie King and Lester Pearson.