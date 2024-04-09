Keep or recycle? What to do with your solar eclipse glasses
Millions of people across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico donned solar eclipse glasses to take in Monday’s celestial show.
“I think we wound up saving a lot of people from hurting their eyes,” said hologramZ CEO Aaron Gorlick. “We also produced a kid’s size which pretty much nobody else did.”
The Woodstock company donated solar safe specs to southern Ontario communities, including first responders. They also supplied the thousands of free pairs handed out by CTV Kitchener on Sunday.
“We wound up giving away something just shy of a quarter of a million units,” Gorlick added.
Now that the solar eclipse is over, people are wondering how to get rid of their glasses.
Recycling in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo suggests keeping the specs for future celestial events.
Canada won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2044, although there will be several partial eclipses before then.
MORE: Where can I watch the next solar eclipses?
The next best option, if you don’t want to wait that long, is to recycle.
“We recommend residents remove the plastic components and put the cardboard glasses frames in their recycling bin,” the region told CTV News in an email.
Guelph group steps up to collect donations
A Guelph group is also collecting leftover solar eclipse glasses. The Onward Willow Neighbourhood is planning to send the specs to Central America for the next eclipse in August.
“I just thought, instead of having more garbage around here, we could help out, recycle them and help some children in need,” group member Shauna Brown told CTV News.
They can be dropped off at 15 Willow Road, unit K45, for the next two weeks. Here at the best times to drop them off:
- Monday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
