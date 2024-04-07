Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds

People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

A long line of people formed in Kitchener as Bell Media hosted a free glasses giveaway.

Hundreds of people wrapped around the building in hopes of securing some of the glasses. By 1 p.m. all glasses had been given out.

Proper solar glasses are necessary to safely view Monday’s solar eclipse.

The glasses have become a hot commodity as Ontarians prepare for the event, but not all glasses are created equal.

Amazon recently issued a recall for some eclipse glasses that had not been approved by the American Astronomical Society. Anyone who bought the glasses are urged not to use them during the eclipse.

All safe viewing glasses must have filtered lenses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has released a list of approved glasses manufacturers.