

CTV Kitchener





Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry announced she will be running for Mayor of Cambridge, she said in a statement Wednesday.

“We live in a great city, but one that struggles with some very serious issues that need to be fixed. We need to address these issues while embracing opportunities that will see us create jobs and attract new investments to our community,” the statement said.

The former nurse and veteran politician said she got into nursing and politics because she wanted to help people, and wanted to continue to do so.

McGarry looks to take the post from Mayor Doug Craig, who was elected to the position in November 2000.

The municipal election is on October 22.