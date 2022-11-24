K-W tech sector sees more layoffs

Another Kitchener-based tech company has cut staff.

On Wednesday, Communitech announced it had laid off 10 per cent of its workforce.

In a post on its LinkedIn profile, the company said: “earlier this week, we said goodbye to 10 per cent of our talented and valued employees.”

The post goes on to say: “We know we’re not the only ones in the tech ecosystem facing these challenging macroeconomic conditions.”

An immediate response from Communitech on how many employees this affects in Waterloo region was not received.

Earlier this month, Kitchener-based education tech company D2L laid off around 5 per cent of its workforce – including 16 employees in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.

“We believe the best path forward in the near term for D2L is to seek a balance of growth and profitability with a continued focus on digital transformation. And as part of that journey, earlier today we shared the difficult news with our employees that we reduced our workforce by approximately 5 per cent,” D2L said.