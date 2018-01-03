Featured
Justin Bieber to get hometown museum exhibit
Justin Bieber plays an impromptu concert in front of Stratford's Avon Theatre
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:35PM EST
Justin Bieber may or may not win the various Grammys he’s nominated for later this month – but he’s already guaranteed to get another honour a few weeks after that.
On Family Day, Feb. 19, a new exhibit featuring all things Bieber will open at the Stratford Perth Museum.
The exhibit will feature a selection of items from the pop star’s childhood and career, which Bieber and his family had a hand in selecting.
Among the items on display will be some of Bieber’s Grammy, Emmy and Teen Choice awards, letters and photographs, microphones and backstage passes, and articles of clothing – including a wind suit from Stratford Minor Hockey.
Bieber was raised in Stratford, and some of his first musical performances came while busking on the steps of the Avon Theatre.