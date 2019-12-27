KITCHENER -- Justin Bieber had fun with some “buds” on the ice over Christmas.

The Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted a picture of Bieber in hockey gear along with players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Tyson Barrie on Friday.

Quick game of shinny with some Buds



(�� @AM34) pic.twitter.com/tvSk96uiOl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 27, 2019

Stratford’s mayor tweeted another picture on Thursday of the Leafs players with a city staffer.

Classy of ⁦@justinbieber⁩, ⁦@Marner93⁩, ⁦⁦@AM34⁩ & ⁦@tysonbarrie⁩ to have a picture taken with ⁦@cityofstratford⁩ staff member Mike Lamers. Mike is a proud ⁦@MapleLeafs⁩ fan. Hope they enjoyed playing in the historic Allman Arena today! pic.twitter.com/hcEt8hOWnv — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) December 26, 2019

He wrote that he hoped they enjoyed playing at the historic Allman Arena.