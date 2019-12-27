Justin Bieber plays shinny with Toronto Maple Leafs in Stratford
Justin Bieber (second from left) with Toronto Maple Leafs players Auston Matthews (left), Mitch Marner (second from right), and Tyson Barrie. (Twitter: Toronto Maple Leafs) (Dec. 26, 2019)
KITCHENER -- Justin Bieber had fun with some “buds” on the ice over Christmas.
The Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted a picture of Bieber in hockey gear along with players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Tyson Barrie on Friday.
Quick game of shinny with some Buds— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 27, 2019
(�� @AM34) pic.twitter.com/tvSk96uiOl
Stratford’s mayor tweeted another picture on Thursday of the Leafs players with a city staffer.
Classy of @justinbieber, @Marner93, @AM34 & @tysonbarrie to have a picture taken with @cityofstratford staff member Mike Lamers. Mike is a proud @MapleLeafs fan. Hope they enjoyed playing in the historic Allman Arena today! pic.twitter.com/hcEt8hOWnv— Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) December 26, 2019
He wrote that he hoped they enjoyed playing at the historic Allman Arena.