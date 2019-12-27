KITCHENER -- Justin Bieber had fun with some “buds” on the ice over Christmas.

The Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted a picture of Bieber in hockey gear along with players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Tyson Barrie on Friday.

Stratford’s mayor tweeted another picture on Thursday of the Leafs players with a city staffer.

He wrote that he hoped they enjoyed playing at the historic Allman Arena.