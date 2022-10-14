Jewish human rights organization 'appalled' by antisemitic vandalism at Kitchener and Guelph synagogues

A Toronto-based human rights organization is condemning recent acts of antisemitic vandalism at synagogues in Kitchener and Guelph.

Earlier this week, writing – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found scrawled on the back door of the Beth Jacob Synagogue in Kitchener. The week before, a man in Guelph allegedly affixed antisemitic stickers, including some bearing the image of Hitler, to the front door of the Beth Isaiah Synagogue. Police said the suspect then appeared to posed for a selfie with the stickers.

In a media release Friday, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) said it was “appalled” by the actions.

“This series of antisemitic incidents targeting synagogues in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Guelph area is extremely disturbing and a reminder of the growing hatred against the Jewish community that we are witnessing across the country,” FSWC president and CEO Michael Levitt said in the release.

“Nobody should have to fear going to a place of worship or feel threatened. We are hopeful police will find the perpetrator(s) and send a strong message that such acts of hate are not welcome and will be met with consequences.”