Boy who saved mother’s life takes part in youth police training program

WATERLOO -

A group of children from across Waterloo Region had the chance to step into the shoes of a police officer Friday as part of an initiative from the Waterloo Regional Police Service and a community group called 'Kids Take Over'.

"I want to be a police officer because they help people," said 7-year-old Jaxon Kgamane.

According to Const. Ashley Dietrich with WRPS, the program provides children with a unique opportunity to see what the police service does.

The day held special meaning for Jaxon after he sprang into action last year and saved his mother's life.

"I became very ill and it was just the two of us at home and in the middle of the night he recognized that I was ill and needed help and so he called for help," said Jaxon’s mom Amanda Grobe.

It was almost a week later when she woke up from a coma in the ICU. She had been diagnosed with meningitis. That is when she found out it was her son who made the lifesaving call.

"I was just so proud of him," said Grobe. "He just put all of that aside, whatever he was feeling, and he did what he needed to do."

Jaxon received the Kindness Award by police for stepping up in a time of crisis.

"He'll remember it for forever. A positive end to something that was definitely a challenge," said Grobe.