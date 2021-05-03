KITCHENER -- THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener says it will offer free admission to people who have proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine this summer.

The campaign, called JabbedLikeJagger, was inspired by Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger. Officials said Jagger has spoken about the benefits of vaccinations in the last few weeks.

THEMUSEUM will host the Canadian premier of Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED in November 2021.

CEO David Marskell said he hopes the campaign will encourage people to get the vaccines, and allow them to feel safe coming to upcoming exhibitions and events.