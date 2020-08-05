KITCHENER -- THEMUSEUM in Kitchener will be the first museum in Canada to host a new Rolling Stones exhibit.

“The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED” will open at THEMUSEUM in November 2021.

In a press release, THEMUSEUM said the exhibit shares "comprehensive insight" into the band's history over nearly six decades.

“I am thrilled that we have confirmed not only the Canadian premiere, but the only Canadian stop on the world tour,” David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM, said in a news release. “While we have brought world-class exhibitions from Titanic to Warhol here to Kitchener, this will be the largest show to date.”

Coming 2021: The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED.#UNZIPPEDkw will give visitors a backstage pass into the lives of the greatest rock band of all time! See over 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collections, rare video footage and much more >> https://t.co/aFlG8Jvw4B pic.twitter.com/vtt8nrdjlV — THEMUSEUM (@THEMUSEUM) August 5, 2020

The exhibit features artefacts and memorabilia, including some on loan from the Rolling Stones' private collection.

“The City of Kitchener is thrilled to be hosting the Rolling Stones exhibition UNZIPPED in downtown Kitchener in the fall of 2021,” Kitchener Mayor Barry Vrbanovic said in the release. “An international cultural experience of this caliber will be a key tourist driver in the post COVID-19 period, which will not only further enhance THEMUSEUM’s track record of delivering world class exhibitions but will also serve to reinvigorate tourism in Southwestern Ontario and Canada.”

The exhibit will run from Nov. 2, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2022. Advance tickets will go on sale this November.