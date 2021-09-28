'It's very expensive': Cost of some South Asian ingredients rising, restaurant owners say

A bowl of pho at Pho Tran restaurant in Kitchener. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV Kitchener) A bowl of pho at Pho Tran restaurant in Kitchener. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver