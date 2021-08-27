'It's pretty physically challenging': Guelph family canoeing from Speed River to Atlantic Ocean

Guelph -

A Guelph family is making their way to the Atlantic Ocean by canoe.

The Shute family started their journey at the Speed River in Guelph.

"The idea has always been there that that river connects my home town to the ocean," said Jeremy Shute.

The family started their canoeing adventure five years ago. Every August, they take a few weeks off to paddle, picking up from where they left off the previous year.

"We do it in chunks, every year we go a little bit further," Jeremy said.

This year, the family started in Cornwall, Ont. and ended up in Berthiereville, Que., paddling about 250 kilometres.

"It's pretty physically challenging, we're basically all exhausted at the end of the day," Jeremy said.

But he added the challenges are well worth it.

"We're getting to see some places that we just would never see if we were travelling by land," Jeremy said.

The family is now about halfway to the Atlantic Ocean and are hoping to reach their destination in the next two years.