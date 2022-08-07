'It's pretty intense today': Kitchener residents staying cool during heat warning

Kitchener residents found different ways to cool off during a heat warning on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the weekend for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington. Local temperatures are expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties, while humidex values are expected to reach the high thirties or low forties.

At Breithaupt Park, families came out to play in the splash pad and try to cool off.

A kid runs through water at the Breithaupt Park Splash Pad in Kitchener. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 7, 2022)

"It is so hot out so we were like 'let’s go to a place with a splash pad," said Jolyn Martin, who brought her daughter. "This is so great that Kitchener has all these great splash pads."

Martin and her daughter frequently visit splash pads around the city in order to stay refreshed.

Games were still going ahead on Sunday at the Breithaupt Baseball Diamonds, but some fans chose to sit in a different spot to try and get shade and a breeze.

"I'm usually sitting behind home plate but yesterday it was a little hot down there so with two games today we figured we’d be underneath the shade," said Amanda Deveau.

At the Kitchener Blues Festival, attendees tried to find shade downtown while they watched performances on stage.

Concert goers seeking shade at the Kitchener Blues Festival. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 7, 2022)

"It's pretty intense today," said festival attendee Mike Synnott. "You really can’t be sitting out in the sun in the main section here, so we’re just trying to find some shade along the side of the street."

Food truck workers at the event said any type of breeze is welcome, as thehot weather has been tough to work in.

"Especially by the friers and by the grill, you don't get a lot of air there," said Tatiana Dimos with All Fired Up Food Truck. "It’s really hot and sweaty."

Blues Festival organizers said the heat is better than getting rained out. They are also offering ways for attendees to cool off throughout the event.

"We have lots of shaded areas. If you need that you can get under a tent here, a tent there," said Rob Barkshire, president of the festival. "We’re giving away water at our bar service locations."

The heat event is expected to finish on Sunday night, with cooler temperatures in the forecast for Monday.

"It’s a nice hot day, some years we’ve had bad weather, this is good weather, and it’s just amazing," said Rob Stark, a bartender for Kitchener Blues Festival. "We take breaks, we stay hydrated, and it’s all good."