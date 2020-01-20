KITCHENER -- Talks have broken off between the Region of Waterloo and the union that represents hundreds of GRT workers.

The region said in a press release on Monday night that they had been advised by Unifor Local 4304 that there would, indeed, be a strike.

Buses will continue running through Monday evening service, with the strike beginning on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

"I am extremely disappointed that Unifor members have turned down a fair and reasonable settlement," Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray is quoted in a news release.

"We regret the inconvenience this will cause everyone who depends on transit in Waterloo Region."

The strike comes after union members rejected a proposed agreement on Sunday.

Both sides have been tight-lipped about the sticking points on the agreement, but acknowledge that wages are one of them. Their previous agreement expired on Dec. 31.

At the time of this writing, the region said there were no further talks scheduled.