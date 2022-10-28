‘It’s been fantastic’: Hockey legends hit the ice in Waterloo for Hockey Helps the Homeless

Stanley Cup champion Gilbert Dionne has made plenty of accomplishments throughout his NHL career, but he’s especially proud of his contributions toward housing supports in Waterloo region.

The Montreal Canadiens alumnus has played in the Hockey Helps the Homeless fundraiser, ever since the tournament’s inception in Waterloo nine years ago.

“We love doing this. The money raised and all the volunteers here. It’s amazing how strong this community is for [Waterloo Region],” Dionne told CTV News.

Hockey Helps the Homeless invites local recreational hockey teams to raise money in support of the region’s emergency shelter network. Each team features a former NHL player or Olympian.

“The fun part is that we’re reminiscing, telling good stories from the past,” Dionne said. “That’s what it’s all about, having a lot of fun.”

The fundraiser raised $285,000 in 2022, growing the event’s lifetime total to $1,903,000. Officials expect to break the $2 million mark by next year’s 10th anniversary.

“We’ve provided 21,000 safe shelter beds, and if we didn’t do that, that strain is going to happen somewhere else,” Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo region chair Rob Way said on Friday, “If those beds aren’t in place, where are those people going to go?”

All of the money raised goes back to five local organizations:

Lutherwood

House of Friendship

oneROOF Youth Services

YW K-W

Cambridge Shelter Corporation

“The money goes directly to making sure that the folks living in our community have beds, that they can sleep and get out of the cold,” said Sandy Dietrich-Bell, CEO of oneROOF Youth Services.

Brothers Corey and Colin Way were named the top fundraisers for 2022, combining for nearly $24,000 raised.

“These people, especially with winter coming up, they need somewhere to stay,” Colin said. “We are lucky enough that we are in a position to help these people out and do something we love, which is incredible.”

The two teamed up with Dionne as well as Waterloo native and Ohio State University standout Laura McIntosh.

“Gilbert is a Stanley Cup winner so it’s really cool to see that, and Laura has played at the highest level in women’s hockey so it’s fun to be out there with them and see how they see the game,” said Corey Way.

The Drummondville, QC native hit the ice for three games, with more than a dozen other hockey legends playing on Friday: