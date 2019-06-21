

CTV Kitchener





The day is finally here.

After 17 years of hard work, Waterloo Region is about to board its light rail transit system for the first time.

The monumental event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., a significant start because of the region’s promise of launching the LRT in the spring of 2019.

With the farmer’s almanac signaling the start of summer at 11:54 a.m., the region is hoping to see the first ION train leave its station just in the nick of time.

Politicians were on-hand to observe history being made. Dozens of people also crowded the platform in hopes of being among the first to board.

The first LRT vehicle to hold passengers is set to leave the Fairview Park Mall station at 11:40 a.m. The first four trains will be ceremonial though, leaving five minutes apart and only going as far as the Mill Street station before returning.

The rest of the route will have a shotgun start at noon, making their way to all stops along the track.

People who ride on Friday and Saturday will need to get off the LRT at Fairview Park Mall and Conestoga Mall, the ends of the route. They won’t need to worry about paying until July 2, although they will be able to learn about it here.

A shuttle service will bring people back and forth from each end of the route.

The ION will run on an adjusted schedule over the weekend:

• Friday – noon to 8 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sunday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular service begins on June 24. All Grand River Transit will be free until July 2.

Grand River Transit says opening day is a rain-or-shine event, and riders should dress and pack appropriately.

The region is also encouraging people to leave their bikes and pets at home through opening weekend to accommodate the larger number of people expected to be riding the rails.

That said, bicycle parking is available at all ION stations, so if you want to bike, you can still do so.

You can plan your ride on the LRT with the new trip planner.