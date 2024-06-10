Investments expected to create 187 new jobs in Oxford County

Four Oxford County companies are investing $93 million dollars to create 187 new jobs across the region.

Vuteq Canada Inc., Trans-Mit Steel Inc., Armtec Inc., and MTO Metal Products Ltd. will be receiving $11.4 million in provincial support to help with the investments through Ontario’s Regional Development Program.

The program is meant to help manufacturers expand production capabilities.

Overall, the province is expected to invest $160 million through the program to help companies across the province.

"This is great news for Oxford. These significant investments in our area are a boost to our local economy and show our local manufacturers are playing a part in creating jobs and boosting the economy of Oxford and Ontario,” Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman said in a news release.

Vuteq Canada Inc. will be expanding its facility in Woodstock with injection molding machines, collaborative robots and camera systems using artificial intelligence. The work is expected to create 145 new jobs.

Trans-Mit Steel Inc. will also be expanding their Woodstock facility to create 17 new jobs.

Armtec Inc. will be building a new manufacturing facility in Tillsonburg, creating nine new jobs.

MTO Metal Products Ltd. will be investing in new manufacturing equipment at their Woodstock plant, creating 16 new jobs.