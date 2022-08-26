International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues

A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.

Immigration consultants told CTV News this is the worst delay they've seen, and they hope the processing times will return to normal soon.

For some international students looking to start their post-secondary learning in under two weeks, the processing delays could mean these students may not be approved in time to start the school year.

“It’s really emotional and stressful,” said Sai Kammela, an international student from India waiting for a visa approval.

Kammela filed for his visa to study at Conestoga College in the computer applications development program back in May, and on Aug. 26 the application still had not been fully processed.

“Every day I wake up and I check my mail, go to the portal, and refresh my application to see if there’s any update,” said Kammela.

Having already paid his tuition, he said the delayed process has taken a financial and emotional toll on top of moving to a new country.

Gautham Kolluri an immigration consultant in Waterloo said the visa delays started during the peak of the pandemic.

“The visa process is taking at least four to five months on average - it is about 60-90 days,” said Kolluri.

He says if the government doesn’t process these visas in the next week or so those students will likely have to defer to September next year.

“Effectively they cannot start their studies and they will have to move to the next available intake,” said Kolluri.

The federal government said if visas are delayed students can pursue their studies online in the meantime, but some students overseas say that’s not ideal.

“It’s hard to wake up and wait till midnight to start the classes,” said Kammela.

The University of Waterloo said they are working to offer options like remote learning to support their international students.

CTV News reached out to Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and Conestoga College about their plans but did not hear back.

“My classes will begin on the 6th of September and still I haven’t received my visa,” said Jay Lila.

“I wish I can receive the results very soon.”