Insecure load charge laid after Guelph man uses bed sheet to secure mattress, box spring to car: police

A driver and front seat passenger were holding onto the edges of a bed sheet draped over a mattress and box spring on their car to keep everything in place while driving, according to Guelph Police.

On July 23, at 10:56 p.m., police said they stopped a vehicle that appeared to be transporting a mattress and box spring on the roof of the vehicle in an unsafe manner near the intersection of Victoria Road South and College Avenue East in the City of Guelph.

A 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with an insecure load.