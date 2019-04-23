

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash on Monday night is under investigation.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Bain Tree Way.

There were reportedly injuries in the crash but the severity of those injuries is not yet known.

Both vehicles were damaged and at least one had to be towed from the scene. The towed vehicle had a smashed driver’s side door.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if any charges are expected.