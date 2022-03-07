Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations

Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Guelph and surrounding areas, with possible ice accretion causing slippery driving conditions.

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 7, 2022.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools and offices are closed

Bus and taxi routes are cancelled

Students will shift to remote learning

Staff work remotely where possible

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools and offices are closed

Student transportation is cancelled

Students will shift to remote learning

This list will be updated when more information is available.

