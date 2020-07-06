KITCHENER -- The housing market in Kitchener-Waterloo appears to be rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) reported 673 home sales in June, an increase of 57.6 per cent over the 419 residential home sales in May.

House sales are also 2.9 per cent above June of 2019, KWAR said in a news release issued Monday.

The average price of residential home sales last month was $601,285, but that pales in comparison to some of the region’s priciest.

Here's a list of the five most expensive properties in the area, as of July 6, 2020:

1. 720 Country Squire Road, Waterloo

The top listing is a "trophy house," located at 720 Country Squire Road in Waterloo. It's listed at $5.9 million.

The 10,750 square foot bungalow sits on 40 acres. It features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gym facility and full home theatre.

2. 2082 Hidden Valley Crescent, Kitchener

This two-storey home, located at 2082 Hidden Valley Crescent, is listed for $3.4 million.

It has 10,400 square feet of space, sitting on one acre of land. There are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the home. The house features a library, a rec room and a wine cellar.

3. 901 River Birch Court, Kitchener

This Hidden Valley home at 901 River Birch Court is listed for just under $2.8 million.

This two-storey property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The garage can hold 3.5 vehicles, and the finished basement features a gym and wet bar.

4. 335 River Oak Place, Waterloo

This 9,000 square foot Waterloo home at 335 River Oak Place is priced just shy of $2.7 million.

The property, which overlooks Emerald Lake, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home has an indoor pool and sauna, and each room has its own en suite bathroom.

5. 31 Helen Avenue, Kitchener

This Kitchener home, located at 31 Helen Avenue, is listed at $2.6 million.

The home overlooks the Grand River and the Doon Valley Golf Course and is close to green space. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It was designed to be energy-efficient and could be altered slightly to live "off the grid," the listing claims.

It features an outdoor pool and hot tub, a sound system throughout the house and a sauna.

Photos from Realtor.ca