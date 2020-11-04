KITCHENER -- Sunset is now much earlier, 5:09 p.m. in Waterloo Region, but regardless of the time Tuesday’s sunset was a spectacular one.

Here are the sights from CTV Kitchener viewers.

This photo is from Cathy Broughton of Mount Forest who says, “Mother Nature was breathing fire last night! It was breathtaking!”

A short drive southwest to Listowel and it was a similar scene. Anita captured this photo of the sunset.

Donna Rombough snapped this stunning image, of the vibrant colours of the evening sky reflecting on Lake Huron’s Pike Bay.

Paula Martins took this in the backyard Tuesday evening in Elora.

Denise Smith says, “as you mentioned it on the early news I was viewing the gorgeous sunset here in Milverton.”

April captured the reflection of Lake Huron from Goderich Beach, with sillouttes of birds flying above.

Arden shared this photo of the sunset in New Hamburg