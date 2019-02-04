

CTV Kitchener





Police in Brantford are investigating after illegally dumped chemicals and other substances were found at three locations around the city.

The material was found in the areas of Spalding Avenue, Golf Road and Edge Street over the weekend.

In all three cases, police say that containers contained unknown substances and industrial chemicals.

Police believe that the materials may have been the product of an illegal drug lab.

The public is advised not to approach any such discoveries and to contact police, the fire department or the city to report them.

Police and fire services are working with the city to safely clean up the material.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police.