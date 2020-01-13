KITCHENER -- Ikea Canada has confirmed it will be closing its pick-up store in Kitchener.

The location opened as part of a global test program and, with the conclusion of that program, Kitchener's site is set to close.

The pick-up and order point store on Gateway Park Drive first opened its doors back in 2016.

Its closure comes along side stores in London, St. Catharines, Whitby and Windsor.

"We appreciate the support we’ve received from these communities over the past several years and we remain committed to serving them in the best possible way. With urbanization, technology and digitalization, we know our consumers’ lives are rapidly changing, including the ways they like to shop," a statement from Ikea Canada reads in part.

"To best meet our customers’ needs in these markets, we will explore new solutions with a focus on enhancing our digital tools and improving our local service offer."

The company tells CTV that those pickup points will close on Jan. 29.

The last day to order delivery to the pick-up points is Jan. 15, with final pickups due on Jan. 29.

This is a developing story. More to come…