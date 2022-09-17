'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
A free camp put on by the city was held Saturday to help give hands on experience for those under-represented in the field.
"So far it's been amazing," said 17-year-old Emily Davies. "It's definitely shown us that, as women, we can do just anything we put our minds to. Anything is possible.
"I definitely felt before this there was some doubts, like are you strong enough, but after Camp Molly I know I definitely have what it takes."
Participants of Camp Molly, named after the first North American female firefighter, practiced techniques like forcibly entry and setting up hose lines.
In Brantford, only about 20 of 140 firefighters are women.
"Everybody brings something incredibly valuable," said deputy fire chief Scott Pipe. "Having that diversity enriches the fire services and that's a very important thing."
Several women firefighters like Alicia Betlejemski helped lead the camp as teachers and mentors.
"It gives them hands on experience to see how difficult it actually is, or that it's attainable," said Betlejemski. "We look at it like it's a mountain, but when we try it, maybe it's not as bad as we initially thought."
Betlejemski adds that the camp helps break down barriers preventing women from pursuing a career in firefighting, like the strength factor.
"Our bodies are built very differently than men," said Betlejemski. "It knows we are going to have to take a bit of an extra step for females doing it, knowing you have to have it up over your shoulder or down in your legs a little more, it's know how we maneuver the equipment."
Some of the young women who took party say it was impactful to see women in the field, and that the weekend camp has had a big impact on them.
"[My future career], it was always teacher and something else, and after this weekend I know I want to be a firefighter," said Hannah Brown.
