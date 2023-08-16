'Hypes us up, it hypes them up:' Laurier and Light House back on the gridiron

Members of the Light House Adult Day Program, which supports individuals in Waterloo Region with developmental disabilities, attended a football training camp at Wilfrid Laurier University Wednesday, and took part in some energetic drills.

The school and day program have been teaming up for the event for about seven years. Organizers said it’s a great way to get student athletes involved in the community, while also giving Light House members a chance to have fun and meet local athletes.

Member of Light House participating in drills with Wilfrid Laurier Universities Football Team. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

“What we try to recreate here is what you would feel playing the sport of football. The energy, we want to recreate for our participants, and it is a very unique feeling for sure,” Kyle Craig, cofounder of Light House said.

“I think that they find a way to share their sport and their love of sport and activity with community members,” Deborah MacLatchy, president of Wilfrid Laurier University said.

The football team lined up around members of Light House, as each participant took turns running the football through some defenders before diving onto a matt to simulate a touchdown. Each time they scored, the Golden Hawks cheered and danced with the participants.

Members of the team said it’s a good way to raise spirits after several gruelling days of training camp.

“The players are tired, everyone's a little hot and just kind of saturated with all the football we've been in, so Light House really brings up the energy. You saw the excitement, you saw the smiling faces from both the Light House group, our players and our coaches,” Michael Faulds, manager of football operations & head coach of the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football team said.

“It hypes us up, it hypes them up, especially when we hear ‘who got it the best,’” Chisanem Nsitem, defensive lineman with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks said.

Light House member Davina Finoo, 23, said she had been looking forward to returning to the field ever since she participated in the event last year.

Davina Finoo celebrating a touchdown with Wilfrid Laurier Universities football team. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)

“I feel very confident and all the people over at Light House are pretty awesome to come out here and do some football things and do some awesome, awesome moves for the football thing,” Finoo said.

Finoo even coloured her hair purple for the day with the Golden Hawks to show her support for the local team.

“It’s like having more confidence, and more amazing things going on,” Finoo said.

Light House says it’s one of the best events they participate in each year, and hope to continue building connections with the team for years to come.

“They start smiling the second they run over, they say ‘hi.’ They’ve got lingo from the previous years. So it's a big camaraderie thing and we're really a part of the family for sure,” Craig said.

“I was with D, I was with Julian. They're just lovely people to be around. So I was really happy to see them again,” Nsitem said.