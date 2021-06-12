CAMBRIDGE -- As thousands marched through London, Ont. to end racism and Islamophobia, hundreds took part in a drive by rally in Cambridge to show support for a family that was killed in a vehicle attack last week.

Participants at the Friday night rally at Waterloo Regional police headquarters were encouraged to wear green in solidarity with the Muslim community in London and beyond.

“We’ve seen people come from all over town, tears in their eyes, showing their hearts with their hands, showing their support,” said Ghada Al-Shurafa, a volunteer for the Muslim Association of Canada. “We’re all one family, we stand for one another, and that we respect each others’ values and all we want is love.”

The route was also lined with community leaders as well as signs calling for an end to Islamophobia and hate and replacing it with unity.