When a dog disappeared from the St. George area a few weeks ago, its owner tried everything to find it.

Timber went missing on Sept. 13, believed to have chased a rabbit into a cornfield.

“It’s really sad waking up and not having Timber here,” owner Trish Dingman said.

After a few days, Dingman became worried, and turned to social media.

To her surprise, hundreds of people rallied around her in an effort to find her three-year-old shepherd-collie mix.

“Telling everybody and anybody, sharing it on Facebook, Twitter, all that kind of stuff,” said Vanessa Johnston, one of the many people involved. “All of my family are on timber alert.”

Since he had gone missing, Dingman said six lost dogs have been found that look like Timber, and those dogs have been reunited with their owners.

To date, Dingman said that more than 500 people have helped search for the lost dog.

He went missing from Luna Adventures on Sager Road near St. George.

There have been several sightings of the dog since he went missing, but no luck in catching him.

If anyone sees Timber, Dingman asks not to yell or whistle, but to make note of the location and contact her through the Facebook page 'Bring Timber Home.'